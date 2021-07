Mark Cavendish has matched the Tour de France stage wins record with victory in Carcassonne on Friday moving him level with the great Eddy Merckx on 34.

It was the Manxman’s fourth stage win of the 2021 Tour as his remarkable return to form continued.

Here, the PA news agency takes look at Cavendish’s road to glory, and what his achievement means.

How has he got here?

Cavendish won six stages of the Tour in 2009 (PA)

Should we have expected this?

What does matching Merckx mean?

Eddy Merckx won the Tour de France five times (PA)

Will this ever be challenged?

Peter Sagan, 31, is next on the list of stage winners among active riders, with 12 (Ian Parker/PA)

Can Cavendish break the record this year?