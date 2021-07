Matteo Berrettini has reached the Wimbledon final for the first time.

The 25-year-old is the first Italian to make the Centre Court showpiece.

Here, the PA news agency charts his route to the final.

First round – beat Guido Pella 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-0

Guido Pella took a set off Berrettini (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Second round – beat Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-3 6-4 7-6 (4)

Berrettini celebrates after defeating Botic Van De Zandschulp (Jon Super/AELTC Pool)

Third round – beat Aljaz Bedene 6-4 6-4 6-4

Aljaz Bedene fell to Berrettini in the third round (Edward Whitaker/AELTC Pool)

Fourth round – beat Ilya Ivashka 6-4 6-3 6-1

Berrettini stopped for a breather against Ilya Ivashka (Steven Paston/PA)

Quarter-final – beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 5-7 7-5 6-3

Felix Auger-Aliassime could not stop Berrettini’s run (Jonathan Nackstrand/AELTC Pool)

Semi-final – beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-3 6-0 6-7 (3) 6-4