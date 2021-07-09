Pints for 10p as young Ken Barlow causes Corrie stir – 1966 compared to 2021

A lot has changed in the 55 years since England last played in a major final.

England’s long wait to contest another major final has come to an end.

The Three Lions will face Italy in Sunday’s European Championship decider and attempt to finally add to their World Cup triumph of 1966.

A lot has changed in the last 55 years. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how life then compares to now.

Cost of a pint

A pint was just two shillings in 1966
A pint of beer cost just two shillings in 1966 (Philip Toscano/PA)

2021: £3.69

Number One in the singles charts

Singer Chris Farlowe topped the charts in 1966
Singer Chris Farlowe topped the charts in 1966 (PA Archive)

July 9, 2021: Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Cost of a new car

Cars were expensive in 1966, with few families able to afford the luxury item
Cars were expensive in 1966, with few families able to afford the luxury item (PA Archive)

2021: £22,000

Average house price

House prices were only around three times the average wage when England won the world cup
House prices were only around three times the average wage when England won the World Cup (PA Archive)

2021: £256,405

Top storyline in Coronation Street

Ken Barlow has been a character on Coronation Street for over 60 years
Ken Barlow has been a character on Coronation Street for over 60 years (PA Media)

July 2021: Todd Grimshaw reaches a new low as he steals from a homeless man’s funeral fund.

A ticket to the final

A ticket for the 1966 World Cup final cost just 10 shillings
A ticket for the 1966 World Cup final cost just 10 shillings (PA Archive)

Euro 2020: £81.78-£813.35

Average wage

The average wage in the UK in 1966 was £1,400
The average wage in the UK in 1966 was £1,220 (PA Archive)

2021: £27,768

Footballer wages

George Cohen was only paid £200 more than the average wage when he played every game of the 1966 World Cup
George Cohen was only paid £200 more than the average wage when he played every game of the 1966 World Cup (PA Archive)

Kyle Walker 2021: £7,800,000 (salarysport.com)

Litre of petrol

With far fewer cars on the road, petrol was relatively expensive in 1966
With far fewer cars on the road, petrol was relatively expensive in 1966 (PA Archive)

2021: 130.5p

Cinema ticket

The cinema was a popular pastime with, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly released in 1966
Going to the cinema was a popular pastime, with ‘The Good, The Bad and The Ugly’ released in 1966 (PA Archive)

2021: £6.75

Pint of milk

Milk was a popular drink among footballers and was usually delivered in 1966
Milk was a popular drink among footballers and was usually delivered in 1966 (PA Archive)

2021: 42p

