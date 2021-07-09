How top seed Novak Djokovic reached another Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic is back in the Wimbledon final for a seventh time.

The world number one will face Matteo Berrettini as he bids for his sixth SW19 crown and 20th grand slam title.

Here, the PA news agency charts Djokovic’s route to the final.

First round – beat Jack Draper 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2

Jack Draper took a set off the world number one (John Walton/PA)

Second round – beat Kevin Anderson 6-3 6-3 6-3

Djokovic dispatched Kevin Anderson in three (Steven Paston/PA)

Third round – beat Denis Kudla 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7)

Denis Kudla was a tricky customer in round three (Steven Paston/PA)

Fourth round – beat Cristian Garin 6-2 6-4 6-2

Cristian Garin was well beaten by Djokovic (John Walton/PA)

Quarter-final – beat Marton Fucsovics 6-3 6-4 6-4

Djokovic saw off Marton Fucsovics in the last eight (John Walton/PA)

Semi-final – beat Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (3) 7-5 7-5