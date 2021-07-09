How top seed Novak Djokovic reached another Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic is back in the Wimbledon final for a seventh time.
The world number one will face Matteo Berrettini as he bids for his sixth SW19 crown and 20th grand slam title.
Here, the PA news agency charts Djokovic’s route to the final.
The Serbian is looking for his sixth SW19 crown and 20th grand slam title.
Novak Djokovic is back in the Wimbledon final for a seventh time.
The world number one will face Matteo Berrettini as he bids for his sixth SW19 crown and 20th grand slam title.
Here, the PA news agency charts Djokovic’s route to the final.