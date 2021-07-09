From veteran Giorgio Chiellini to maestro Marco Verratti – Italy’s key men

UK SportPublished: Last Updated:

Roberto Mancini’s side extended their unbeaten run to 33 matches in their penalty shootout win against Spain in the semi-finals.

From veteran Giorgio Chiellini to maestro Marco Verratti – Italy’s key men

Italy stand between England and Euro 2020 glory as the two sides go head-to-head in Sunday’s final at Wembley.

Roberto Mancini’s side extended their unbeaten run to 33 matches in their penalty shootout win against Spain in the semi-finals.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five players to watch out for in the Azzurri’s line-up.

Giorgio Chiellini

Italy’s veteran captain and talisman. Chiellini is the embodiment of his nation’s spirit, a physical, imposing defender willing to go above and beyond for the cause. No player sings their national anthem quite like Chiellini and watch out for the 36-year-old Juventus centre-half’s gamesmanship as he bids to win his first major tournament with the Azzurri.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma saves Alvaro Morata's penalty during Italy's shootout win against Spain
Donnarumma saves Alvaro Morata’s penalty during Italy’s shootout win against Spain (Nick Potts/PA)

Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti will aim to orchestrate for Italy in midfield
Marco Verratti will aim to orchestrate for Italy in midfield (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

Lorenzo Insigne

Ciro Immobile

Ciro Immobile, left, has scored two goals at Euro 2020
Ciro Immobile, left, has scored two goals at Euro 2020 (Nick Potts/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News