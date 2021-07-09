From veteran Giorgio Chiellini to maestro Marco Verratti – Italy’s key men

Italy stand between England and Euro 2020 glory as the two sides go head-to-head in Sunday’s final at Wembley.
Roberto Mancini’s side extended their unbeaten run to 33 matches in their penalty shootout win against Spain in the semi-finals.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five players to watch out for in the Azzurri’s line-up.
Giorgio Chiellini
Italy’s veteran captain and talisman. Chiellini is the embodiment of his nation’s spirit, a physical, imposing defender willing to go above and beyond for the cause. No player sings their national anthem quite like Chiellini and watch out for the 36-year-old Juventus centre-half’s gamesmanship as he bids to win his first major tournament with the Azzurri.