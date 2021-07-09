8 international stars to keep a close eye on during Tokyo Olympics

From trailblazing superstars to precocious teenagers, the PA News Agency selects eight world stars to watch at this month’s Tokyo Olympics.

Simone Biles

The world’s greatest gymnast, who won four gold medals and one bronze in Rio, is aiming to become the first women to defend the all-around title since Vera Caslavska in 1968. Biles earned her place despite a series of uncharacteristic errors in the US trials: bank on her being back at her best in the Japanese capital.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka is expected to return to action in Tokyo (Steven Paston/PA)

Filippo Ganna

FIVE-STAR GANNA ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ @GannaFilippo wins stage 21 to make it five back-to-back TT victories at the #Giro pic.twitter.com/wXiIz2pADb — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) May 30, 2021

Undisputed king of the cycling time trial, Ganna will start as a clear favourite in the men’s event, and will also switch to the track to join his Italian team-mates in the team pursuit, and potentially also the omnium. The Team Ineos rider – nicknamed ‘La Bestia’ (‘The Beast’) – won both time trials in this year’s Giro d’Italia.

Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky could double her current haul of six Olympic medals (Mike Egerton/PA)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won gold at London 2012 (Stephen Pond/PA)

Mary Kom

Mary Kom (left) lost to Nicola Adams at London 2012 (Nick Potts/PA)

Teddy Riner

French judo star Teddy Riner is considered almost unbeatable (Nick Potts/PA)

Armand Duplantis