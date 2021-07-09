3 British and Irish Lions players to watch in second Sharks battle

The British and Irish Lions will play the Sharks for the second time in four days when they meet again at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Here, the PA news agency looks at three players to watch against the men from Natal.
Anthony Watson will finally make his first start when the tour is four matches old.
