Top seed Ashleigh Barty’s path to her first Wimbledon singles final

A look at Barty’s route to the Wimbledon final.

World number one Ashleigh Barty is through to her first women’s singles final at Wimbledon.

The 25-year-old will take on Karolina Pliskova for the Venus Rosewater Dish on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency charts the Australian’s path to the trophy showdown.

First round – beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1 6-7 (1) 6-1

Second round – beat Anna Blinkova 6-4 6-3

Barty beat Anna Blinkova despite serving nine double faults
Barty beat Anna Blinkova despite serving nine double faults (John Walton/PA)

Third round – beat Katerina Siniakova 6-3 7-5

Fourth round – beat Barbora Krejcikova 7-5 6-3

Ashleigh Barty celebrates her win against Barbora Krejcikova
Ashleigh Barty celebrates her win against Barbora Krejcikova (Florian Eisele/AELTC Pool)

Quarter-finals – beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1 6-3

Ashleigh Barty (right) hugs Ajla Tomljanovic on Centre Court
Ashleigh Barty (right) hugs Ajla Tomljanovic on Centre Court (Florian Eisele/AELTC Pool)

Semi-finals – beat Angelique Kerber 6-3 7-6 (3)

Barty knew she would have to play her best match of the tournament so far and she did so, flying out of the blocks to open up a 3-0 lead and showing all the skills that make her the best player in the world right now. She was 4-1 down in the second set but hit back impressively.

