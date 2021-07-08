On this day in 2017: Lions snatch draw against New Zealand to tie series

The British and Irish Lions claimed a 15-15 draw against New Zealand via Owen Farrell’s late penalty on this day in 2017 as a pulsating Test series ended 1-1.

Farrell brought things level at Eden Park with around two minutes to go with his third penalty of the contest.

Elliot Daly also kicked a penalty for Warren Gatland’s men, who had been 12-6 down at half-time.

The Lions drew a series for only the second time in history (David Davies/PA).

It was just a second drawn series in history for the Lions, with the 15-15 result following a 30-15 defeat in the opening encounter at the same ground and then a 24-21 triumph in Wellington.

Gatland, who had been had mocked up by a New Zealand newspaper as a caricature clown after the Lions’ defeat in the opener, walked into the post-match press conference following the draw sporting a fancy dress red clown’s nose.

And he said: “It was my idea. I had it last week but I didn’t think it was right time to wear it (after the second Test).”

Lions coach Warren Gatland (right) chats with New Zealand counterpart Steve Hansen after the third Test (David Davies/PA).

“What was disappointing for me was how much negativity was out there. I think we should embrace this concept of the Lions, I think it’s been brilliant.

“We’ll just enjoy the next couple of days as a squad and reflect back on what this group of players have achieved. Some of these players have been on two tours now and are undefeated as Lions players. Those players who have been on two tours should be very, very proud of their achievements.”