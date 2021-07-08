Karolina Pliskova battles back to beat Aryna Sabalenka and reach Wimbledon final

Karolina Pliskova came from a set down to overcome second seed Aryna Sabalenka and reach her maiden Wimbledon final.
Pliskova, ranked 13 in the world, won a high-quality contest of big-hitting 5-7 6-4 6-4 and will face top seed Ashleigh Barty on Saturday.
Pliskova actually posed the main threat in the first set, forcing eight break points in total – at 2-2, 3-3 and 5-5 – but each time Sabalenka’s powerful serve got her out of trouble.
Sabalenka, by contrast, had not got near the Pliskova serve until the eighth seed made a mess of a volley with the entire court to aim at.
A delightful Sabalenka drop volley then brought up a solitary point for the set – and an untimely Pliskova double-fault gift-wrapped it for her.
Pliskova finally landed a punch at 2-2 in the second, bringing up another three break points and nailing the first with a perfect return to the feet which Sabalenka could only scuff into the net.
The 29-year-old backed up the break with three aces to take a 4-2 lead, confidently served out the set and made an ideal start to the decider with a break and a confident hold.
Pliskova’s grand slam experience – she has now made the semi-finals or better at all four major championships – was beginning to tell against her 23-year-old opponent.
Sabalenka went into full hustle mode, varying her pace and trying to move Pliskova around the court.
She said: “It’s amazing, until now I didn’t get past the fourth round – now I’m in the final. It’s an amazing achievement.
“I think we played a great match. She served amazing, so I’m super happy I managed to stay in there and find a way to win.”