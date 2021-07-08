How Karolina Pliskova reached her maiden Wimbledon final

Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova has reached her first Wimbledon final.
The 29-year-old Czech, ranked 13 in the world, will face top seeded Australian Ashleigh Barty in Saturday’s showpiece.
Here, the PA news agency looks at her route to the final.
A look at Pliskova’s route to the women’s singles final.
