A look at Pliskova’s route to the women’s singles final.

How Karolina Pliskova reached her maiden Wimbledon final

Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova has reached her first Wimbledon final.

The 29-year-old Czech, ranked 13 in the world, will face top seeded Australian Ashleigh Barty in Saturday’s showpiece.

Here, the PA news agency looks at her route to the final.

First round – beat Tamara Zidansek 7-5 6-4

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Two – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Tamara Zidansek took the first set against Pliskova (Steven Paston/PA)

Second round – beat Donna Vekic 6-2 6-2

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Eight – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Pliskova’s serve was on point against Donna Vekic (John Walton/PA)

Third round – beat Tereza Martincova 6-3 6-3

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Five – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Tereza Martincova lost out to her fellow Czech (Ian Walton/AELTC Pool/PA)

Fourth round – beat Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 6-3

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Seven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Liudmila Samsonova bit the dust in the fourth round (Jon Super/AELTC Pool/PA)

Quarter-finals – beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-2

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Eight – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Pliskova dropped just four games against Viktorija Golubic (Edward Whitaker/AELTC Pool)

Semi-finals – beat Aryna Sabalenka 5-7 6-4 6-4

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Ten – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Pliskova came from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka (John Walton/PA)
