How Karolina Pliskova reached her maiden Wimbledon final

Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova has reached her first Wimbledon final.

The 29-year-old Czech, ranked 13 in the world, will face top seeded Australian Ashleigh Barty in Saturday’s showpiece.

Here, the PA news agency looks at her route to the final.

First round – beat Tamara Zidansek 7-5 6-4

Tamara Zidansek took the first set against Pliskova (Steven Paston/PA)

Second round – beat Donna Vekic 6-2 6-2

Pliskova’s serve was on point against Donna Vekic (John Walton/PA)

Third round – beat Tereza Martincova 6-3 6-3

Tereza Martincova lost out to her fellow Czech (Ian Walton/AELTC Pool/PA)

Fourth round – beat Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 6-3

Liudmila Samsonova bit the dust in the fourth round (Jon Super/AELTC Pool/PA)

Quarter-finals – beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-2

Pliskova dropped just four games against Viktorija Golubic (Edward Whitaker/AELTC Pool)

Semi-finals – beat Aryna Sabalenka 5-7 6-4 6-4