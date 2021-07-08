Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Archery (6):
Men:
Tom Hall, Kenilworth, Warwickshire
Patrick Huston, Belfast
James Woodgate, Woking, Surrey
Women:
Sarah Bettles, Essex
Naomi Folkard, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
Bryony Pitman, Shoreham in West, Sussex
Artistic swimming (2)
Kate Shortman, free duet
Isabelle Thorpe, free duet
Athletics (77):
Women:
Dina Asher-Smith, 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay (John Blackie, Blackheath and Bromley)
Daryll Neita, 100m, 4x100m relay (Rana Reider, Cambridge)
Asha Philip, 100m, 4x100m relay (Steve Fudge, Newham and Essex Beagles)
Beth Dobbin, 200m, 4x100m relay (Leon Baptiste, Edinburgh)
Ama Pipi, 400m, 4x400m relay (Linford Christie, Enfield and Haringey)
Jodie Williams, 400m, 4x400m relay (Ryan Freckleton, Herts Phoenix)
Nicole Yeargin, 400m, 4x400m relay (Quincy Watts, Pitreavie)
Keely Hodgkinson, 800m (Trevor Painter, Leigh)
Laura Muir, 1500m (Andy Young, Dundee Hawkhill)
Jemma Reekie, 800m (Andy Young, Kilbarchan)
Alex Bell, 800m (Pudsey and Bramley).
Katie Snowden, 1500m (Dan Stepney, Herne Hill)
Revee Walcott-Nolan, 1500m (Dale King-Clutterbuck, Luton)
Jess Judd, 5000m and 10000m (Mick Judd, Blackburn)
Amy-Eloise Markovc, 5000m (Chris Fox, Wakefield)
Eilish McColgan, 5000m and 10000m (Liz Nuttall, Dundee Hawkhill)
Elizabeth Bird, 3000m steeplechase (Pat McCurry, Shaftesbury Barnett)
Aimee Pratt, 3000m steeplechase (Vicente Modahl, Sale Harriers Manchester)
Tiffany Porter, 100m hurdles (Jeff Porter, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)
Cindy Sember, 100m hurdles (Jeff Porter, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)
Meghan Beesley, 400m hurdles (Benke Blomkvist, Birchfield)
Jessie Knight, 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay (Marina Armstrong, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow)
Jessica Turner, 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay (Nick Dakin, Amber Valley and Erewash)
Morgan Lake, high jump (Fuzz Caan, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow)
Emily Borthwick, high jump (Fuzz Caan, Wigan and District)
Holly Bradshaw, pole vault (Scott Simpson, Blackburn)
Abigail Irozuru, long jump (Aston Moore, Sale Harriers Manchester)
Jazmin Sawyers, long jump (Lance Brauman, City of Stoke)
Lorraine Ugen, long jump (Dwight Phillips, Thames Valley)
Sophie McKinna, shot put (Mike Winch, Great Yarmouth)
Katarina Johnson-Thompson, heptathlon (Bertrand Valcin, Liverpool) *subject to fitness
Imani-Lara Lansiquot, 4x100m relay (Steve Fudge, Sutton and District)
Ashleigh Nelson, 4x100m relay (Michael Afilaka, City of Stoke)
Zoey Clark, 4x400m relay (Eddie McKenna, Thames Valley)
Emily Diamond, 4x400m relay (Benke Blomkvist, Bristol and West)
Laviai Nielsen, 4x400m relay (Christine Bowmaker, Enfield and Haringey)
Hannah Williams, 4x400m relay (Glyn Hawkes, Herts Phoenix)
Stephanie Davis, marathon (Phillip Kissi, Clapham Chasers)
Jess Piasecki, marathon (Robert Hawkins, Stockport)
Steph Twell, marathon (Aldershot Farnham & District)
Men:
CJ Ujah, 100m, 4x100m relay (Ryan Freckleton, Enfield and Haringey)
Zharnel Hughes, 100m, 4x100m relay (Glen Mills, Shaftesbury Barnet)
Reece Prescod, 100m, 4x100m relay (Marvin Rowe, Enfield and Haringey)
Adam Gemili, 200m, 4x100m relay (Rana Reider, Blackheath and Bromley)
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, 200m (Lance Brauman, Newham and Essex Beagles)
Oliver Dustin, 800m (Graeme Mason, Border)
Elliot Giles, 800m (Jon Bigg, Birchfield)
Daniel Rowden, 800m (Matt Yates, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)
Jake Heyward, 1500m (Mark Rowland, Cardiff)
Josh Kerr, 1500m (Danny Mackey, Edinburgh)
Jake Wightman, 1500m (Geoff Wightman, Edinburgh)
Andrew Butchart, 5000m (Barry Fudge, Central)
Marc Scott, 5000m and 10000m (Jerry Schumacher, Richmond and Zetland)
Sam Atkin, 10000m (Jerry Schumacher, Richmond and Zetland)
Phil Norman, 3000m steeplechase (Tomaz Plibersek, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)
Zak Seddon, 3000m steeplechase (Jeff Seddon, Bracknell)
Andrew Pozzi, 110m hurdles (Santiago Antunez, Stratford-upon-Avon)
David King, 110m hurdles (Tim O’Neil, City of Plymouth)
Tom Gale, high jump (Denis Doyle, Team Bath)
Harry Coppell, pole vault (Scott Simpson, Wigan and District)
Ben Williams, triple jump (Aston Moore, City of Stoke)
Scott Lincoln, shot put (Paul Wilson, City of York)
Lawrence Okoye, discus (Zane Duquemin/Joh Hillier, Croydon)
Taylor Campbell, hammer (John Pearson, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow)
Nick Miller, hammer (Tore Gustafson, Border)
Richard Kilty, 4x100m relay (Gateshead)
Jona Efoloko, 4x100m relay (Clarence Callender, Sale Harriers)
Niclas Baker, 4x400m relay (Piotr Spas, Crawley)
Cameron Chalmers, 4x400m relay (Matt Elias, Guernsey)
Matthew Hudson-Smith, 4x400m relay (Lance Brauman, Birchfield)
Michael Ohioze, 4x400m relay (Dan Tomlin, Shaftesbury Barnet)
Lee Thompson, 4x400m relay (John Henson, Sheffield and Dearne)
Ben Connor, marathon (Derby)
Callum Hawkins, marathon (Robert Hawkins, Kilbarchan)
Chris Thompson, marathon (Alan Story, Aldershot Farnham & District)
Tom Bosworth, 20km race walk (Andi Drake, Tonbridge)
Callum Wilkinson, 20km race walk (Rob Heffernan, Enfield and Haringey)
Badminton (7)
Toby Penty, men’s singles
Kirsty Gilmour, women’s singles
Lauren Smith, mixed doubles and women’s doubles
Marcus Ellis, mixed doubles
Chloe Birch, women’s doubles
Ben Lane, men’s doubles
Sean Vendy, men’s doubles
Boxing (11)
Men:
Galal Yafai, flyweight (52kg)
Peter McGrail, featherweight (57kg)
Luke McCormack, lightweight (63kg)
Pat McCormack, welterweight (69kg)
Ben Whittaker, light-heavyweight (81kg)
Cheavon Clarke, heavyweight (91kg)
Frazer Clarke, super-heavyweight (91kg+)
Women:
Charley Davison, flyweight (51kg)
Karriss Artingstall, featherweight (57kg)
Caroline Dubois, lightweight (60kg)
Lauren Price, middleweight (75kg)
Canoeing (8):
Canoe Slalom:
Adam Burgess, men’s C1
Bradley Forbes-Cryans, men’s K1
Mallory Franklin, women’s C1
Kimberley Woods, women’s K1
Canoe Sprint:
Liam Heath – men’s K1 200m
Deborah Ker, women’s K1 500m
Emily Lewis, women’s K1 200m
Katie Reid, women’s C1 200m
Climbing (1)
Shauna Coxsey – speed climbing
Cycling (26)
Tao Geoghegan Hart, men’s road race and men’s time trial
Geraint Thomas, men’s road race and men’s time trial
Adam Yates, men’s road race
Simon Yates, men’s road race
Lizzie Deignan, women’s road race
Anna Shackley, women’s road race and women’s time trial
Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike
Evie Richards, women’s mountain bike
Kye Whyte, men’s BMX SX
Beth Shriever, women’s BMX SX
Declan Brooks, men’s BMX Freestyle Park
Charlotte Worthington, women’s BMX Freestyle Park
Ed Clancy, men’s endurance
Ethan Hayter, men’s endurance
Ethan Vernon, men’s endurance
Matt Walls, men’s endurance
Ollie Wood, men’s endurance
Katie Archibald, women’s endurance
Elinor Barker, women’s endurance
Neah Evans, women’s endurance
Laura Kenny, women’s endurance
Josie Knight, women’s endurance
Katy Marchant, women’s sprint
Jack Carlin, men’s sprint
Jason Kenny, men’s sprint
Ryan Owens, men’s sprint
Diving (12):
Eden Cheng, London, Crystal Palace Diving
Tom Daley, Plymouth, Dive London
Daniel Goodfellow, Cambridge, City of Leeds
James Heatly, Edinburgh, Edinburgh Diving Club
Jack Laugher, Harrogate, City of Leeds
Matty Lee, Leeds, Dive London
Scarlett Mew Jensen, London, Dive London
Grace Reid, Edinburgh, Dive London
Andrea Spendolini-Siriex, London, Crystal Palace Diving
Katherine Torrance, Leeds, City of Leeds
Lois Toulson, Leeds, City of Leeds
Noah Williams, London, Dive London
Equestrian (9)
Dressage:
Charlotte Dujardin
Charotte Fry
Carl Hester
Eventing:
Laura Collett
Tom McEwen
Oliver Townsend
Jumping:
Scott Brash
Ben Maher
Holly Smith
Fencing (1):
Marcus Mepstead, men’s foil individual event.
Football (18)
Women’s:
Carly Telford, goalkeeper, Chelsea and England.
Ellie Roebuck, goalkeeper, Manchester City and England.
Millie Bright, defender, Chelsea and England.
Lucy Bronze, defender, Manchester City and England.
Rachel Daly, defender, Houston Dash and England.
Steph Houghton, defender, Manchester City and England.
Demi Stokes, defender, Manchester City and England.
Leah Williamson, defender, Arsenal and England.
Sophie Ingle, midfielder, Chelsea and Wales.
Kim Little, midfielder, Arsenal and Scotland.
Jill Scott, midfielder, Manchester City and England.
Keira Walsh, midfielder, Manchester City and England.
Caroline Weir, midfielder, Manchester City and Scotland.
Lauren Hemp, forward, Manchester City and England.
Fran Kirby, forward, Chelsea and England.
Nikita Parris, forward, Olympique Lyonnais and England.
Georgia Stanway, forward, Manchester City and England.
Ellen White, forward, Manchester City and England.
Golf (4)
Paul Casey
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Tommy Fleetwood
Mel Reid
Gymnastics (10):
Men’s artistic:
Max Whitlock
Joe Fraser
James Hall
Giarnni Regini-Moran
Women’s artistic:
Alice Kinsella
Jennifer Gadirova
Jessica Gadirova
Amelie Morgan
Trampolining:
Bryony Page
Laura Gallagher
Hockey (32)
Women:
Giselle Ansley
Grace Balsdon
Fiona Crackles
Maddie Hinch (gk)
Sarah Jones
Hannah Martin
Shona McCallin
Lily Owsley
Hollie Pearne-Webb (capt)
Izzy Petter
Ellie Rayer
Sarah Robertson
Anna Toman
Susannah Townsend
Laura Unsworth
Leah Wilkinson
Men’s:
David Ames
Liam Ansell
Brendan Creed
Adam Dixon (captain)
Jacob Draper
James Gall
Chris Griffiths
Ollie Payne (gk)
Phil Roper
Liam Sanford
Rupert Shipperley
Ian Sloan
Tom Sorsby
Zach Wallace
Jack Waller
Sam Ward
Judo (6)
Ashley McKenzie, -60kg
Chelsie Giles, -52kg
Lucy Renshall, -63kg
Gemma Howell, -70kg
Natalie Powell, -78kg
Sarah Adlington, +78kg
Modern Pentathlon (4)
Kate French
Joseph Choong
James Cooke
Joanna Muir
Rowing (41)
Victoria Thornley, women’s single sculls
Helen Glover, women’s pair
Polly Swann, women’s pair
Emily Craig, lightweight women’s double sculls
Imogen Grant, lightweight women’s double sculls
Graeme Thomas, men’s double sculls
John Collins, men’s double sculls
Rowan McKeller, women’s four
Harriet Taylor, women’s four
Karen Bennett, women’s four
Rebecca Shorten, women’s four
Oliver Cook, men’s four
Matthew Rossiter, men’s four
Rory Gibbs, men’s four
Sholto Carnegie, men’s four
Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne, women’s quadruple sculls
Hannah Scott, women’s quadruple sculls
Charlotte Hodgkins-Byrne, women’s quadruple sculls
Lucy Glover, women’s quadruple sculls
Harry Leask, men’s quadruple sculls
Angus Groom, men’s quadruple sculls
Thomas Barras, men’s quadruple sculls
Jack Beaumont, men’s quadruple sculls
Fiona Gammond, women’s eight
Sara Parfett, women’s eight
Rebecca Edwards, women’s eight
Chloe Brew, women’s eight
Katherine Douglas, women’s eight
Caragh McMurty, women’s eight
Rebecca Muzerie, women’s eight
Emily Ford, women’s eight
Matilda Horn (cox), women’s eight
Joshua Bugajski, men’s eight
Jacob Dawson, men’s eight
Thomas George, men’s eight
Mohamed Sbihi, men’s eight
Charles Elwes, men’s eight
Oliver Wynne-Griffith, men’s eight
James Rudkin, men’s eight
Thomas Ford, men’s eight
Henry Fieldman (cox), men’s eight
Rugby 7s (24)
Men:
Dan Bibby
Alec Coombes
Alex Davis
Robbie Ferguson
Harry Glover
Ben Harris
Olly Lindsay-Hague
Ross McCann
Max McFarland
Tom Mitchell
Dan Norton
Ethan Waddleton
Women:
Holly Aitchison
Abbie Brown
Abi Burton
Deborah Fleming
Natasha Hunt
Megan Jones
Jasmine Joyce
Alex Matthews
Helena Rowland
Hannah Smith
Celia Quansah
Emma Uren
Sailing (15)
Giles Scott, Finn
Alison Young, Laser Radial
Hannah Mills, 470
Eilidh McIntyre, 470
Luke Patience, 470
Chris Grube, 470
Emma Wilson, women’s RS:X (Windsurfing)
Tom Squires, men’s RS:X (Windsurfing)
Charlotte Dobson, 49erFX
Saskia Tidey, 49erFX
Dylan Fletcher, 49er
Stuart Bithell, 49er
Anna Burnet, Nacra 17
John Gimson, Nacra 17
Elliot Hanson, Laser
Shooting (5)
Kirsty Hegarty – women’s trap.
Matt Coward-Holley – men’s trap.
Aaron Heading – men’s trap.
Seonaid McIntosh – women’s 3×50 rifle and 10m air rifle.
Amber Hill – women’s skeet
Skateboarding (2)
Sky Brown – skateboard park
Bombette Martin – skateboard park
Swimming (32):
Adam Peaty
Duncan Scott
James Wilby
Luke Greenbank
Abbie Wood
Aimee Willmott
Alicia Wilson
Alys Thomas
Anna Hopkin
Ben Proud
Brodie Williams
Calum Jarvis
Cassie Wild
Dan Jervis
Freya Anderson
Harriet Jones
Jacob Peters
Jacob Whittle
James Guy
Joe Litchfield
Kathleen Dawson
Kieran Bird
Matthew Richards
Max Litchfield
Molly Renshaw
Ross Murdoch
Sarah Vasey
Tom Dean
Laura Stephens
Lucy Hope
Hector Pardoe (marathon swimming)
Alice Dearing (marathon swimming)
Table Tennis (3)
Liam Pitchford
Tin-Tin Ho
Paul Drinkhall
Taekwondo (5)
Bradly Sinden, -68kg
Mahama Cho, +80kg
Jade Jones, -57kg
Lauren Williams, -67kg
Bianca Walkden, +67kg
Tennis (6)
Andy Murray, men’s singles and men’s doubles
Dan Evans, men’s singles and men’s doubles
Johanna Konta, women’s singles and women’s doubles
Heather Watson, women’s singles and women’s doubles
Neal Skupski, men’s doubles (with Dan Evans)
Joe Salisbury, men’s doubles (with Andy Murray)
Triathlon (5)
Jonny Brownlee
Vicky Holland
Georgia Taylor-Brown
Jess Learmonth
Alex Yee
Weightlifting (4)
Zoe Smith, women’s 59kg
Emily Campbell, women’s women’s 87kg+
Sarah Davies, women’s 64kg
Emily Muskett, women’s 76kg