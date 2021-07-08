Football rumours: Will Chelsea finally land Erling Haaland?

UK SportPublished:

The Blues are set to try to end months of speculation with a huge bid for the Norwegian.

What the papers say

Erling Haaland‘s future is again on the table, with Chelsea linked with a huge bid for Norway’s rising superstar, according to 90 Min. The Blues are said to be willing to part with up to £150million in the belief it will be an offer the so-far stubborn Borussia Dortmund simply cannot refuse. Chelsea are still keen for a striker this year despite spending some £120m to secure Timo Werner and Kai Havertz for last year’s campaign.

Richarlison could be following manager Carlo Ancelotti from Everton to Real Madrid, ESPN reports. The Brazil forward shone under the Italian at Goodison Park, and Real are now set to look into the possibility of a bid for the 24-year-old. Richarlison, who cost Everton £50m when they bought him from Watford in 2018, could fit Real’s price range, with the Spanish giants keen to shop wisely due to the costs of renovating the Bernabeu.

Rangers v SK Rapid Wien – UEFA Europa League – Group G – Ibrox Stadium
Mert Muldur (left) is a target for Tottenham and West Ham (Jeff Holmes/PA)
PFA Sky Bet Championship Team of the Year
Blackburn Rovers’ Adam Armstrong could be joining Southampton (Richard Sellers/PA)

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ruben Vinagre: Wolves’ 22-year-old Portuguese defender is set to join Sporting Lisbon for £8.6m, according to Football Insider.

Italy v Austria – UEFA Euro 2020 – Round of 16 – Wembley Stadium
Jorginho reportedly wants to extend his contract at Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Marcel Sabitzer: The 27-year-old Austria midfielder is shaping as an attractive option for a number of Premier League clubs after contract talks with RB Leipzig stalled, according to 90 Min.

