England begin preparations for Sunday’s Euro 2020 final date with Italy

England’s preparations for the Euro 2020 final got under way at sunny St George’s Park on Thursday.

Roberto Mancini’s Italy lie in wait at Wembley this weekend after the Three Lions secured a 2-1 extra-time win against Denmark in Wednesday’s semi-final.

Gareth Southgate’s starters against the Danes did recovery work as attention turned to the Azzurri, with substitutes Jordan Henderson and Jack Grealish joining them working indoors.

Together we made history.Together we can make more. pic.twitter.com/IuTq8aR32G — England (@England) July 8, 2021

Phil Foden and Kieran Trippier came on in extra time but took part in the main session, unlike fellow introductions Grealish and Henderson.