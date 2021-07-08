BOA chief admits ‘small handful’ of Team GB athletes not vaccinated before Games

Great Britain’s biggest travelling Olympic team will include a number of unvaccinated athletes when they fly out to complete preparations for the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

The British Olympic Association has unveiled a 376-strong squad for the Games, the largest for a Games outside of Britain and the first for a summer Games in which women outnumber men.

Despite rising infection rates which have led to the imposition of a new state of emergency in Tokyo and a ban on fans at the Games, approximately 10 members of the team will not have been vaccinated.

376 athletes, 26 sports, 1 Team GB. The class of 2021 are ready to make their mark. ??#TeamGB #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/AVGGRzu2AP — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 8, 2021

BOA chief executive Andy Anson confirmed the number and explained: “Some of those are for reasons that it was not physically possible, and some have elected not to have the vaccine.

“That is their decision and it’s never been mandatory from the IOC or from (organising committee) TOCOG.

“We urged people to get vaccinated and the sports also helped to push but there will be a small handful of athletes who won’t be going in vaccinated.”

BOA chief executive Andy Anson says around 10 GB athletes will not be vaccinated (Anthony Devlin/PA)

UK Sport chief executive Sally Munday said the funding body was taking a more “holistic” approach to traditional medal targets, setting a broad range of between 45 and 70 for the Tokyo Games, partly due to the lack of available data from a locked-down sporting calendar.

The range suggests Britain will be expected to push or exceed the 51 medals won by British athletes in Beijing in 2008, while offering an ambitious chance of matching the 67 attained in Rio in 2016.

Christine Ohuruogu was among 51 British medallists in Beijing (Gareth Copley/PA)

“Medals, of course, are a big part of that. But if we are to deliver on our new mission to create the greatest decade of extraordinary sporting moments… we know we’ve got to broaden our horizons.

“And that’s why we are so excited not just about the medal potential of the team, but also the opportunity presented by the Games to showcase once again why Olympic and Paralympic sport means so much to the British public.”

Shauna Coxsey will become Team GB’s first Olympian in sport climbing (Martin Rickett/PA)

Anson said: “We have a lot of sadness for the Japanese people. It is a massive thing, as we know from 2012, to host an Olympic Games. We offer our sympathies for that decision being taken now – it has been tough few months all round.

“The things we care the most about is that these athletes who trained so hard get their chance to compete at the very pinnacle of their sport, and that is why this is important.

Sky Brown will become Britain’s youngest summer Olympian (Peter Byrne/PA)