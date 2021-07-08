Alex Hales signs new two-year white-ball deal at Nottinghamshire

Alex Hales has signed a two-year contract extension with Nottinghamshire in which he will continue to feature in white-ball cricket only.

Hales has been in the international wilderness since a positive recreational drugs test on the eve of England’s 2019 World Cup campaign, but he remains one of the country’s brightest and most consistent limited-overs talents.

The opening batsman topped the run charts in Australia’s Big Bash League last winter while, in the ongoing Vitality Blast, the 32-year-old is averaging 47.75, at a whopping strike-rate of 172.07, in 11 matches for the Outlaws.

BREAKING | A 15th and 16th season in the green and gold incoming for @AlexHales1. Full details ▶️ https://t.co/Wx2NUIDmJj#BeMoreOutlaw pic.twitter.com/ipu5Q4ZFYD — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) July 8, 2021

Hales, a two-time winner of the Blast who has not played a first-class match since September 2017, said: “Playing at Trent Bridge means everything to me, I’ve come to appreciate my time here so much more over the past few years.

“Focusing on white-ball cricket has helped my career immensely. I have the advantage of reporting for duty fully tuned in for the specific demands of the limited-overs game.

“The squad we have put together is incredible and was thoroughly deserving of the (Blast) trophy last season.”

Hales averages 37.79 in 70 one-day internationals with six centuries and played a starring role in Nottinghamshire’s Royal London One-Day Cup triumph four years ago with a sparkling 187 not out from 167 balls in the final against Surrey.

Alex Hales has not featured for England since before the 2019 World Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)

“We’re seeing extraordinary levels of consistency from Alex around the world in a format in which a trait like that is very hard to find,” Newell said.

“The evolution of par scores at Trent Bridge has been driven by our top-order intent. Alex has had a big part to play in that and he’s been a matchwinner for Notts on many occasions down the years, as well as becoming one of the first picks as an opening batsman in competitions across the world.