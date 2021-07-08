5 contenders to win the Open Championship

UK SportPublished:

The world’s best will descend on Sandwich for the season’s final major championship.

Royal St George’s will stage the 149th Open Championship from July 15-18 after the tournament was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five contenders to lift the Claret Jug by winning the final major of the season.

Brooks Koepka

Koepka has made no secret of the fact that he finds it much easier to focus in major championships than in regular PGA Tour events, a fact borne out by his four victories and 11 other top-10 finishes since the start of 2014. Three of those top 10s have come in the Open – in 2015, 2017 and 2019 – and he shared the lead after the first round at Birkdale four years ago. After missing the cut in this year’s Masters, Koepka finished second to Phil Mickelson in the US PGA and fourth in the US Open.

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson during round four of the 2011 Open Championship at Royal St George’s (Rui Vieira/PA)

Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry with his grandmother Emily Scanlon and uncle Tommy during the homecoming event at Clara GAA in County Offaly (Donall Farmer/PA)

Louis Oosthuizen

A runaway winner at St Andrews in 2010, Oosthuizen came close to another victory over the Old Course five years later, losing out in a play-off with eventual champion Zach Johnson and Marc Leishman. Since then his Open record is nothing special, but the South African has finished runner-up in both the US PGA and US Open this year and his play-off loss to Bubba Watson in the 2012 Masters means he has completed the unwanted “runners-up slam” in the majors.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm kisses the trophy after winning the 2021 US Open (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
