Wimbledon day 10: Roger Federer crashes out as Novak Djokovic marches on

UK SportPublished:

Hubert Hurkacz beat Federer while Denis Shapovalov and Matteo Berrettini also advanced.

Wimbledon day 10: Roger Federer crashes out as Novak Djokovic marches on

Roger Federer’s pursuit of more Wimbledon glory ended as he was soundly beaten by 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals.

The Pole won 6-3 7-6 (4) 6-0 to cap a career-best win for him, while also clearing the path nicely for defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Denis Shapovalov made it through to a first grand slam semi-final while Matteo Berrettini also booked a spot in the last four.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the events of day 10.

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

Picture of the day

Denis Shapovalov made it through to his first grand slam semi-final with an epic five-set win over Karen Khachanov
Shapovalov made it through to his first grand slam semi-final with an epic five-set win over Karen Khachanov (Steven Paston/PA)

Shapovalov showed his skills.

Stat of the day

Djokovic continued to amaze.

From boys to men

Denis Shapovalov win the boy's title in 2016
Shapovalov won the boy’s title in 2016 (Steve Paston/PA)

Celebrity corner

Actor Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein
Actor Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein (John Walton/PA)
Actor Eddie Redmayne
Actor Eddie Redmayne (Adam Davy/PA)

Centre Court

Ashleigh Barty v Angelique Kerber
Karolina Pliskova v Aryna Sabalenka

Day 11 weather watch

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News