Wimbledon day 10: Roger Federer crashes out as Novak Djokovic marches on

Roger Federer’s pursuit of more Wimbledon glory ended as he was soundly beaten by 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals.
The Pole won 6-3 7-6 (4) 6-0 to cap a career-best win for him, while also clearing the path nicely for defending champion Novak Djokovic.
Denis Shapovalov made it through to a first grand slam semi-final while Matteo Berrettini also booked a spot in the last four.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the events of day 10.
Tweet of the day
Quote of the day
Picture of the day
Shapovalov showed his skills.
Stat of the day
Djokovic continued to amaze.
From boys to men
Celebrity corner
Centre Court
Ashleigh Barty v Angelique Kerber
Karolina Pliskova v Aryna Sabalenka