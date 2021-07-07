Royalty and Atomic Kitten offer England support – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK SportPublished:

People lined up to send Gareth Southgate’s side their support ahead of Wednesday night’s Euro 2020 semi-final.

Royalty and Atomic Kitten offer England support – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 7.

Football

The build-up to England versus Denmark continued.

— Columbia Records UK (@ColumbiaUK) July 6, 2021

I genuinely believe ? it’s coming home ? first time since ‘66 @GarethADaviesDT

Score predictions below ?? ⚽️ What we all thinking? ??????? ?? ???

Posted by #TeamFury pic.twitter.com/veAnvP2Tvv

— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) July 7, 2021

Jose Mourinho hopped on a scooter.

Rafael Benitez was kitted out in his new club gear.

Cricket

David Willey and Sam Curran reacted to the England squad having to isolate.

A special moment for Amy Jones.

Rashid Khan hits it miles.

Tennis

Ouch!

Karolina Pliskova was excited for her semi-final.

Ajla Tomljanovic ticked off some of her bucket list at Wimbledon.

Taekwondo

Bianca Walkden is ready for the Olympics.

MMA

Conor McGregor is keeping up the work.

Boxing

Derek Chisora split from manager David Haye.

Tony Bellew celebrated his wedding anniversary.

What a grab!

Rugby League

Kevin Sinfield completed another marathon.

Darts

The perfect leg.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News