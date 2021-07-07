Novak Djokovic eases past Marton Fucsovics to reach 10th Wimbledon semi-final

Novak Djokovic marched into his 10th Wimbledon semi-final after a straight-sets win over Marton Fucsovics on Centre Court.

The five-time champion, looking to claim a record-equalling 20th grand slam title this weekend, swept aside unseeded Fucsovics 6-3 6-4 6-4.

It was not the most convincing display from the world number one but, as has been the case throughout these Championships so far, it did not really have to be.

Things looked ominous for Fucsovics when Djokovic raced into a 5-0 lead and brought up two set points inside the first 25 minutes.

But the underdog fended those off to finally get a game on the board and, amid plenty of encouragement from the crowd, managed to break in the next, only the fourth time Djokovic had dropped serve in the entire tournament.

Fucsovics fought back from 5-0 down in the opening set with three successive games (Adam Davy/PA)

Having surrendered the first set, the 29-year-old stayed with Djokovic until 4-4 in the second when one of too many forehand errors gave away a break point which the top seed devoured.

A backhand return winner brought Djokovic another break at the start of the third and he fended off four break points among some punishing rallies to wrap up another routine win.

“One break of serve in the second and third sets was enough and credit to Marton for hanging in there. He had a great tournament.