Is football coming home? – Things we learned from England’s win over Denmark

UK SportPublished:

The Three Lions will face Italy in the final on Sunday.

Harry Kane’s extra-time goal saw England win a tense Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday night.

The Three Lions now face Italy in Sunday’s final, looking to etch their names in history.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the things that stood out on a famous Wembley night.

Final-ly

Il calcio sta tornando a casa?

Southgate is the one

The England boss would have been preparing his team in the dressing room as his name was chanted by the majority of fans inside a raucous Wembley. Southgate has succeeded where many of his predecessors slipped up, getting the nation on side and supporting his players. He will now be the first man since Sir Alf Ramsey to lead England out into a major final, it just remains to be seen if he dusts off his waistcoat for the occasion.

A Diamond football anthem

Neil Diamond sings
Neil Diamond’s tune ‘Sweet Caroline’ is a big hit with England fans (Ian West/PA)

Pick that one out

Jordan Pickford concedes a goal
Jordan Pickford conceded his first goal at Euro 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA)
