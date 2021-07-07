Is football coming home? – Things we learned from England’s win over Denmark

Final-ly

Il calcio sta tornando a casa?

Southgate is the one

The England boss would have been preparing his team in the dressing room as his name was chanted by the majority of fans inside a raucous Wembley. Southgate has succeeded where many of his predecessors slipped up, getting the nation on side and supporting his players. He will now be the first man since Sir Alf Ramsey to lead England out into a major final, it just remains to be seen if he dusts off his waistcoat for the occasion.