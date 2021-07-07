Attacking flair with traditional grit – Roberto Mancini’s record-breaking Italy

Form

Italy went into the tournament with the best form of any nation and they have extended their national record further with the semi-final victory over Spain a 33rd match unbeaten in a run stretching back to September 2018. They have drawn just five of those matches. In five Euro 2020 games they have scored 12 goals (behind only Spain) and only England (one) have a better defensive record than their three goals conceded.

Coach

Tactics

Italy have traditionally had a defence-first outlook where the priority often seemed to be not allowing their opponents to score rather than trying to win the game first. While it has brought them one European Championship and four World Cups, the last of those successes came in 2006 and there has been a gradual decline in performances at major events with failure to qualify for the last World Cup, after not getting out the group stage in the previous two editions, prompting a sea change in terms of approach. Mancini’s side operate with goalscoring wingers who cut in from the flanks, allowing full-backs – particularly Leonardo Spinazzola at this tournament before injury – to prosper in advanced wide areas. Having the best midfield trio at Euro 2020, with Chelsea’s Jorginho excelling, has also helped as has the move to a high press.