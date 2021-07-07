25 years after Euro 96 semi loss to Germany, where are England’s players now?

England are gearing up for a first-ever European Championship final after a 2-1 comeback victory after extra-time saw off Denmark.
Wednesday night’s semi-final was England’s first clash in the last four at the Euros since their heart-breaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Germany at Euro 96.
This time, Gareth Southgate’s side overcame the Germans in the round of 16, before a comfortable 4-0 victory over Ukraine in the quarter-finals set up the meeting with Denmark.
Twenty-five years ago, Alan Shearer opened the scoring inside three minutes but his goal was cancelled out 13 minutes later by Stefan Kuntz’s leveller.
There was no further scoring and extra time could not separate the teams, meaning a second tournament shoot-out for the Three Lions.
After 10 successful spot-kicks, Southgate’s effort was saved by Andreas Kopke in sudden death.
Andreas Moller then made no mistake from 12 yards as England were denied an appearance at a first major final since 1966, something they are still seeking.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at where the England players who started that game in 1996 are now.