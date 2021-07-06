Wimbledon organisers wish Emma Raducanu well and defend scheduling of her match

Wimbledon organisers have sent their best wishes to Emma Raducanu while defending the scheduling of the 18-year-old’s fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic.

In a break with convention, the contest was the final match on Court One despite all the other women’s ties having been played earlier in the day ahead of the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Raducanu began to show indications she was struggling at the end of the first set and retired after an off-court medical timeout down 6-4 3-0, with breathing difficulties given as the official reason.

No explanation has yet been provided for what caused Raducanu’s problems, but the All England Club said in a statement: “We were very sad to see Emma forced to withdraw from her match last night and wish her all the best with her recovery.

“She should be commended for the poise and maturity she has shown throughout the Wimbledon fortnight and we very much look forward to welcoming her back to Wimbledon next year and in the years to come.”

A five-set men’s match between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alexander Zverev meant Raducanu and Tomljanovic did not walk out on court until shortly before 8pm, which enabled the contest to be shown in primetime on BBC One.

The statement continued: “In respect of scheduling, as always, the scheduling of the order of play each day at the Championships is a complex operation and, although we take great care when scheduling matches and allocating courts on a daily basis, it is not an exact science.

Emma Raducanu showed signs of distress before her retirement (John Walton/PA)

The lack of any explanation of what caused Raducanu’s breathing issues has led to a great deal of speculation, with John McEnroe believing she could not handle the occasion.

Andy Murray waded in on Twitter to defend her after former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and Piers Morgan commented on Raducanu’s mental toughness.

Murray wrote: “No question mental toughness can be what separates the best in sport but surely both of you aren’t judging her mental toughness on yesterday’s match?!

“I think some of what he (McEnroe) said was fair yes.. however the timing of it was a bit off considering nobody had any clue what her issue was injury/illness/breathings issues etc at the time of his comments.”

Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong was sat in the stands, and she said on the BBC: “No one enjoyed watching that. It was really a disappointment for everyone.

“It was hard to see that coming but we have to remind ourselves she’s 18, she’s here on her debut, she has had very little experience at tour level. What she’s achieved has been outstanding.

Raducanu was attended to by the trainer and doctor (Adam Davy/PA)

Tracy Austin made her Wimbledon debut aged just 14 in 1977, and she said: “I think the moment just became too large.