Wimbledon day nine: Top seed Ashleigh Barty headlines women’s quarter-final day

UK SportPublished:

The men’s quarter-final line-up also needs completing with second seed Daniil Medvedev 2-1 up against Hubert Hurkacz.

It is women’s quarter-finals day at Wimbledon with the top two seeds, Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka, in action on Centre Court.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the eighth day of the Championships.

Order of play

Centre Court
Daniil Medvedev v Hubert Hurkacz
Ons Jabeur v Aryna Sabalenka
Ashleigh Barty v Ajla Tomljanovic

Court One
Karolina Pliskova v Viktorija Golubic
Karolina Muchova v Angelique Kerber

British teenager Raducanu's fairytale run came to an end in sad circumstances on Monday night, but the future certainly looks bright.

