Wimbledon day nine: Top seed Ashleigh Barty headlines women’s quarter-final day

It is women’s quarter-finals day at Wimbledon with the top two seeds, Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka, in action on Centre Court.

The men’s quarter-final line-up also needs completing with second seed Daniil Medvedev 2-1 up against Hubert Hurkacz.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the eighth day of the Championships.

Order of play

Centre Court

Daniil Medvedev v Hubert Hurkacz

Ons Jabeur v Aryna Sabalenka

Ashleigh Barty v Ajla Tomljanovic

Court One

Karolina Pliskova v Viktorija Golubic

Karolina Muchova v Angelique Kerber

Brit watch

Ons Jabeur has had an amazing tournament (Simon Bruty/AELTC Pool)

Fond farewell

British teenager Raducanu’s fairytale run came to an end in sad circumstances on Monday night, but the future certainly looks bright.