Wimbledon day nine: Top seed Ashleigh Barty headlines women’s quarter-final day

It is women’s quarter-finals day at Wimbledon with the top two seeds, Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka, in action on Centre Court.
The men’s quarter-final line-up also needs completing with second seed Daniil Medvedev 2-1 up against Hubert Hurkacz.
Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the eighth day of the Championships.
Order of play
Centre Court
Daniil Medvedev v Hubert Hurkacz
Ons Jabeur v Aryna Sabalenka
Ashleigh Barty v Ajla Tomljanovic
Court One
Karolina Pliskova v Viktorija Golubic
Karolina Muchova v Angelique Kerber
Brit watch
Fond farewell
British teenager Raducanu’s fairytale run came to an end in sad circumstances on Monday night, but the future certainly looks bright.