Rashford supports Raducanu and Anderson wants a call – Tuesday’s sporting social

It happened to me playing for the national team in U16s against Wales. I remember it to this day. No explanation for it and it never happened again. You should be very proud of yourself. The country is proud of you. Glad to read your feeling better. Onwards and upwards ???????? https://t.co/sokkubBlLN

— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 6, 2021