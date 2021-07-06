No absentees from England training ahead of Euro 2020 semi-final

UK SportPublished:

Gareth Southgate’s side take on Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday.

No absentees from England training ahead of Euro 2020 semi-final

England’s full squad trained ahead of Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

The Three Lions have yet to concede a goal let alone lose at this summer’s rearranged competition and have the chance to reach a first major tournament final since winning the World Cup in 1966.

Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad all trained at St George’s Park on Tuesday morning ahead of the Wembley semi-final.

Bukayo Saka trained again on Tuesday
Bukayo Saka trained again on Tuesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Southgate’s side travel south from Burton on Tuesday afternoon, with captain Harry Kane joining the manager at the pre-match press conference.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News