Wimbledon day eight: Emma Raducanu’s dream run ends in sad retirement

Emma Raducanu’s fairytale run at Wimbledon ended in the fourth round.

The 18-year-old Briton, the breakout star of this year’s Championships, was a set and a break down to Ajla Tomljanovic when she had to retire.

Elsewhere the top two women’s seeds, Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka, are through to the quarter-finals but Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff bowed out.

In the men’s draw, old rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer won in straight sets but fourth seed Alexander Zverev was knocked out in five by Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the events of day eight.

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

Karen Khachanov after a five-set win against Sebastian Korda (Peter Nicholls/PA)

To get there, and to play that shot ? Unbelievable from Marton Fucsovics ⚡️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/SE0MRtIOR4 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2021

Stat of the day

Catch of the day

This is my wife! On our anniversary!! I'm a 'B' lister in my own home ? https://t.co/GAWUle2Tfo — Clive Tyldesley (@CliveTyldesley) July 5, 2021

She’s almost caught that too well, Clive.

Nick treads a fine line

Nick Kyrgios is counting the cost of his outbursts (John Walton/PA)

Celebrity corner

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Darcey Bussell, centre

PA graphic

Men: Alexander Zverev (4), Roberto Bautista Agut (8), Christian Garin (17), Lorenzo Sonego (23).

Women: Iga Swiatek (7), Barbora Krejcikova (14), Elena Rybakina (18), Coco Gauff (20), Madison Keys (23), Paula Badosa (30).

Day eight order of play

Centre Court

Daniil Medvedev v Hubert Hurkacz

Ons Jabeur v Aryna Sabalenka

Ashleigh Barty v Ajla Tomljanovic

Court One

Karolina Pliskova v Viktorija Golubic

Karolina Muchova v Angelique Kerber