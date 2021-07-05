What did England learn from the one-day international series with Sri Lanka?

Bad weather in Bristol denied England the chance to claim a 3-0 clean sweep against Sri Lanka in the Royal London Series, but Eoin Morgan’s 50-over side can still reflect on a dominant showing.
With Pakistan next up to face the world champions, the PA news agency looks at some of the key discussion points.
How did England rate against Sri Lanka?
9 – Joe Root, David Willey, Chris Woakes
7 – Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow
6 – Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran
5 – Moeen Ali, Sam Billings
4 – Adil Rashid
3 – Liam Livingstone
What did England learn about their ODI side?
Are there any causes for concern?
Willey or won’t he?
How long will Joe Root’s dominance last?
Root remains unable to win a place in the Twenty20 side, but is fundamental to the ODI blueprint. His ability to compile runs without risk makes him a perfect foil for the power hitters and the Test skipper found things all too easy at Durham and the Kia Oval. He made 147 runs in two innings, facing 174 deliveries without offering up a single chance. He is currently ranked 15th in the world among 50-over batsman but sat at number two as recently as 2018. If he can ride his hot streak for another three games, he should shoot back up.