What did England learn from the one-day international series with Sri Lanka?

Bad weather in Bristol denied England the chance to claim a 3-0 clean sweep against Sri Lanka in the Royal London Series, but Eoin Morgan’s 50-over side can still reflect on a dominant showing.

With Pakistan next up to face the world champions, the PA news agency looks at some of the key discussion points.

How did England rate against Sri Lanka?

9 – Joe Root, David Willey, Chris Woakes

7 – Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow

6 – Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran

5 – Moeen Ali, Sam Billings

4 – Adil Rashid

3 – Liam Livingstone

What did England learn about their ODI side?

England captain Eoin Morgan (Gareth Copley/Pool)

Are there any causes for concern?

Willey or won’t he?

David Willey takes a bow at the Kia Oval (Nigel French/PA)

How long will Joe Root’s dominance last?