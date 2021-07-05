Italy v Spain talking points – Who will come out on top in Tuesday’s semi-final?

Will injury put Italy in a Spin?

Left-back Leonardo Spinazzola has been one of the stars of the tournament with his incisive, pacy attacking threat from wide positions but a ruptured Achilles tendon has ended his participation. Emerson is not in the same league as the Roma defender so coach Roberto Mancini has to decide whether to ask the Chelsea left-back to ‘do a Spinazzola’ or tinker with his tactics slightly.

Spain need ‘Mor’ from Alvaro?

Can Italy’s ageless defensive duo cope against a mobile Spanish side?

Who will win the midfield battle?

Both sides play 4-3-3 in a slightly different style but there is no arguing about the quality the two sides possess in the middle third. Chelsea’s Jorginho is Italy’s deep-lying playmaker, allowing Marco Veratti and Nicolo Barella to get closer to the opposition’s penalty area where they can do greater damage, and they have been the stand-out midfield three. Sergio Busquets may be 33 next week but he remains crucial to Spain’s midfield plan as the central pivot and his absence was noticeable in the opening two group matches he missed. Teenager Pedri, 18, has offered flashes of his talent but Koke has not made the impact a player of his experience should.