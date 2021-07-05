From Maria Sharapova to Coco Gauff – The teenagers who have starred at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu’s fairytale Wimbledon campaign came to an end after she was forced to retire during her fourth round match against to Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 18-year-old Briton beat Vitalia Diatchenko, Marketa Vondrousova and Sorana Cirstea in a thrilling debut SW19 campaign.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at other great moments for teenagers at the All England Club.

Martina Hingis

Martina Hingis won the Wimbledon singles title in 1997 (PA)

Boris Becker

The German introduced himself to the tennis world in style when he won the 1985 title as a 17-year-old. With his strawberry blonde hair and acrobatics on the court, Becker beat Kevin Curran to become the youngest ever grand slam champion at the time.

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova beat Serena Williams in the 2004 Wimbledon final (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Anna Kournikova

Sharapova was not the first teenage Russian to cause a storm as a 16-year-old Kournikova made it to the semi-finals on her debut in 1997. She lost to fellow teen Hingis and was never able to recreate those heights.

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios beat Rafael Nadal at SW19 in 2004 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jelena Dokic

Hingis got a taste of her own medicine in 1999 when she was defeated by 16-year-old Dokic, as the Australian became the first ever qualifier to beat the world number one at Wimbledon. Her run ended at the quarter-final stage.

Coco Gauff