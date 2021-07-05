Football rumours: Fabio Paratic-connection could bring Miralem Pjanic to Spurs

UK SportPublished:

Plus, Philippe Coutinho’s stock continues to fall at Barcelona.

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic could figure in Tottenham’s plans for the future, according to the Daily Express. The paper says Spurs are interested in the Bosnia and Herzegovina player, 31, who previously played under Tottenham’s managing director of football, Fabio Paratic, at Juventus.

The Mirror reports Barcelona are willing to accept less for Philippe Coutinho than they paid Liverpool in add-ons for the 29-year-old. The Spanish club paid £142million – £105m up front, £37m add-ons – for the Brazil international when he left Anfield in Janaury 2018, but the midfielder has struggled to make an impact in La Liga. The Mirror cites Football Espana as saying Barca are now willing to accept offers as low as £20m for Coutinho.

Benjamin Mendy has tasted success at the Etihad, though he has also experienced frustration with ongoing injuries
Benjamin Mendy has tasted success at the Etihad, though he has also experienced frustration with ongoing injuries (Peter Powell/PA)

John Lundstram could reportedly be picked up by Rangers this off-season. The English midfielder is a free agent after finishing his contract at Sheffield United and the Mail says the 27-year-old is considered a possible option at Ibrox.

Australia's Mat Ryan could soon swap East Sussex for Basque Country
Australia’s Mat Ryan could soon swap East Sussex for Basque Country (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jules Kounde: Sevilla’s France defender is an alternative for Manchester United if they are unable to sign the 22-year-old’s compatriot Raphael Varane, according to Spanish outlet AS.

