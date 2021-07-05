Bukayo Saka trains as England prepare for Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark

Bukayo Saka recovered from a knock and trained on Monday as England built up towards the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

Having topped Group D unbeaten, the Three Lions followed up a 2-0 win against Germany in the last 16 by beating Ukraine 4-0 in Rome at the weekend.

Saka started against Germany last Tuesday but was not included in the squad for Saturday’s match at the Stadio Olimpico due to a slight knock.

But the 19-year-old was back training with the rest of the 26-man squad on Monday as Gareth Southgate’s side stepped up their preparations for the Denmark semi-final.

“He should be fine,” Southgate said on Sunday. “He did declare himself available for the game but we had not really had the chance to see him on the pitch and working at the level we felt would vindicate that decision.