England have reached the last four of the European Championship for the first time in 25 years and standing in their way of a first ever final appearance is Denmark.

Gareth Southgate will need no reminders about the threat on the horizon given it is just nine months since the Danes claimed a 1-0 win at Wembley in the Nations League.

Here, the PA news agency looks at their most recent encounter and four others ahead of Wednesday’s momentous clash.

England 0 Denmark 1 – October 14, 2020

It was a forgettable night for Harry Maguire last time England played Denmark (Daniel Leal Olivas/PA)

Denmark 0 England 3 – June 15, 2002

Emile Heskey bagged England’s third against Denmark in their last-16 meeting at the 2002 World Cup (Rui Vieira/PA)

Denmark 0 England 0 – June 11, 1992

Peter Schmeichel was part of the Denmark side that won Euro 92 (John Giles/PA)

Denmark 2 England 2 – September 22, 1982

Sir Bobby Robson took charge of England for the first time in Denmark in 1982 (Malcolm Croft/PA)

England 5 Denmark 2 – December 5, 1956