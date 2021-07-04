What are Patrick Vieira’s priorities as he starts work at Crystal Palace?

Roy Hodgson’s successor has some issues to address at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace have appointed Patrick Vieira as Roy Hodgson’s replacement.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what is in the in-tray of the new man at Selhurst Park.

Sort out contract situation

Patrick van Aanholt (right) and Andros Townsend are among those out of contract
Bring down average age

Gary Cahill, who turned 35 in December, was a regular for Crystal Palace last season
Coping without Eze

Manage latest Zaha saga

As with every transfer window, the topic of Wilfried Zaha’s future is back on the agenda. Hodgson was able to handle the speculation impressively and – aside from a modest 2019-20 season – ensured Zaha remained unaffected by the constant talk over a move. That job is now Vieira’s and with Eze out for the foreseeable future, Palace’s reliance on last season’s top goalscorer feels greater than ever. A hefty bid could tempt Parish and Freedman to part ways with the Ivory Coast international if the funds can be reinvested in the squad, but the new boss would surely prefer to keep hold of the club’s star player.

