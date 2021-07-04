‘It’s been quite a week’ – Jadon Sancho helps England into Euro 2020 semi-finals

Jadon Sancho says he has enjoyed “quite a week” having agreed a move to Manchester United and helped England to the Euro 2020 semi-finals on his first major tournament start.

The 21-year-old started the week as a Borussia Dortmund player looking to force his way into the Three Lions side as they began their knockout journey in the round of 16 against Germany.

Sancho ended it playing a starting role in the 4-0 quarter-final triumph against Ukraine in Rome on the back of United striking a £73million deal with Dortmund to finally bring him to Old Trafford.

“It’s been quite a week, yeah, definitely,” he told ITV after the win in Rome.

????? ??. We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Jadon Sancho to United! ?⚪⚫#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 1, 2021

“We knew today was a must-win. All credit to Ukraine, they gave us a hard performance and we just had to stay strong.

“Happy to get all four goals and very delighted for Harry Kane.”

England skipper Kane grabbed a brace at the Stadio Olimpico, where Sancho’s future United team-mate Harry Maguire and Three Lions vice-captain Jordan Henderson also found the net.

“It’s definitely one of my happiest moments,” Sancho said of his start, having only played six minutes as a substitute against the Czech Republic up until Saturday.

“It’s always frustrating not to be in starting XI but I knew that my chance would come so in training I’ve just given it everything, 110 per cent.

“I’m just happy that I got the opportunity tonight and showed the fans what I can do.”

The victory sets up Wednesday’s mouth-watering Wembley semi-final against Denmark when Sancho will hope to be involved again, having played the full match in Rome.

“Hopefully I get an opportunity to play again but I’m just going to focus on tonight,” he said.

“The boys are buzzing so, yeah, it’s going to be a lovely feeling when we get to Wembley.