UK SportPublished:

England players enjoyed the victory over Ukraine.

England revel in reaching Euro 2020 semi-finals – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 4.

Football

Not sure Declan Rice enjoyed these celebrations.

A proud skipper.

And a well done from his club-mate.

England’s defensive duo.

Saka for Sancho for the semi-final?

Jesse Lingard will be watching the last-four clash from home.

There’s a new boss at Crystal Palace.

Twenty-two years of Posh and Becks.

Spain’s David De Gea is missing home.

Family time for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool turned the clock back.

Tennis

Roger Federer can’t wait for Monday.

It doesn’t sound like Andy Murray is ready to stop playing tennis.

Maria Sharapova looked back on her Wimbledon win.

Cricket

Lauren Winfield reacted to England’s ODI defeat.

Lewis Hamilton was disappointed in the Austrian weather.

Motor racing

Magneto was in Porsche action in Austria.

UFC

Conor McGregor enjoyed his Stateside welcome.

Boxing

Nicola Adams is getting swept up in football fever.

Tyson Fury celebrated Independence Day in the US.

Olympics

Next stop, Tokyo!

