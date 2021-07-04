5 things we learned as Lions started South Africa tour with big win

The Sigma Lions were swept aside 56-14 by Warren Gatland’s men.

The British and Irish Lions launched their tour in South Africa by crushing the Sigma Lions 56-14 in Johannesburg.

Here the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the match.

Adams off to a flyer

Watson on the rampage

Hamish Watson was relentless on his Lions debut
Hamish Watson was relentless on his Lions debut (Steeve Haag/PA)

So far, so good…

The Lions have made a promising start to the tour, making a swift recovery from the loss of their captain Alun Wyn Jones to a dislocated shoulder. Wins against Japan and the Sigma Lions in which the attack is already taking shape, combined with all the signs of a harmonious camp with buy in from all rival nations despite operating in a strict bubble environment, offer encouragement to Gatland and his coaching lieutenants.

…but perspective needed

The midfield conundrum

Owen Farrell (pictured) struggled to gel with fellow playmaker Finn Russell
Owen Farrell (pictured) struggled to gel with fellow playmaker Finn Russell (Andrew Milligan/PA)
