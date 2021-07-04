5 things we learned as Lions started South Africa tour with big win

The British and Irish Lions launched their tour in South Africa by crushing the Sigma Lions 56-14 in Johannesburg.
Here the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the match.
Adams off to a flyer
Watson on the rampage
So far, so good…
The Lions have made a promising start to the tour, making a swift recovery from the loss of their captain Alun Wyn Jones to a dislocated shoulder. Wins against Japan and the Sigma Lions in which the attack is already taking shape, combined with all the signs of a harmonious camp with buy in from all rival nations despite operating in a strict bubble environment, offer encouragement to Gatland and his coaching lieutenants.