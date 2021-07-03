Wimbledon day six: Cameron Norrie and Emma Raducanu carry British hopes

With Andy Murray and Dan Evans going out on Friday night, British hopes at Wimbledon rest with Cameron Norrie and Emma Raducanu.
Norrie will be put to the test by the king of Centre Court Roger Federer in the men’s third round while 18-year-old Raducanu’s SW19 fairy tale continues with a Court One date with Sorana Cirstea.
But the match of the day could be the clash between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nick Kyrgios, which promises excitement and – knowing Kyrgios – some drama too.
Murray’s Wimbledon return ended with a Friday night beating by 10th seed Denis Shapovalov.
There was more bad news for Great Britain as Dan Evans went out but defending champion Novak Djokovic marched on serenely.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the events of day five.
Tweet of the day
Quote of the day
Picture of the day
Stat of the day
Jabeur overcomes illness
Celebrity corner
Men: Dan Evans (22), Fabio Fognini (26)
Women: Garbine Muguruza (11), Elise Mertens (13)