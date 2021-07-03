Wimbledon day six: Cameron Norrie and Emma Raducanu carry British hopes

With Andy Murray and Dan Evans going out on Friday night, British hopes at Wimbledon rest with Cameron Norrie and Emma Raducanu.

Norrie will be put to the test by the king of Centre Court Roger Federer in the men’s third round while 18-year-old Raducanu’s SW19 fairy tale continues with a Court One date with Sorana Cirstea.

But the match of the day could be the clash between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nick Kyrgios, which promises excitement and – knowing Kyrgios – some drama too.

Murray’s Wimbledon return ended with a Friday night beating by 10th seed Denis Shapovalov.

There was more bad news for Great Britain as Dan Evans went out but defending champion Novak Djokovic marched on serenely.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the events of day five.

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

British players in the 2021 Wimbledon singles (PA graphic)

Picture of the day

Ons Jabeur recovered from being sick on match point to make the fourth round for the first time (Simon Bruty/AELTC Pool/PA)

Stat of the day

Novak Djokovic is the first man to win at least 7️⃣5️⃣ matches in all four Grand Slam tournaments. ?? Australian Open: 82-8?? Roland Garros: 81-15?? Wimbledon: 75-10?? US Open: 75-12 pic.twitter.com/UE64O0lNo0 — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 2, 2021

Jabeur overcomes illness

The Tunisian was sick on match point against Garbine Muguruza (Adam Davy/PA)

Celebrity corner

Derrick Evans, also known as Mr Motivator, was in the Royal Box at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA).

Men: Dan Evans (22), Fabio Fognini (26)

Women: Garbine Muguruza (11), Elise Mertens (13)

Day six order of play

SATURDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (No.1 COURT, FROM 13.00 BST) Cirstea vs RaducanuAuger-Aliassime vs KyrgiosCilic vs Medvedev#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2021