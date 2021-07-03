On this day in 2001: Sol Campbell swaps Tottenham for arch rivals Arsenal

Sol Campbell caused controversy on this day in 2001 when he crossed the north London divide and joined Arsenal from Tottenham on a free transfer.

The England defender quit White Hart Lane nine years after making his debut having come through the ranks at the club.

He was branded a ‘Judas’ and only last month said he still receives abuse from Spurs fans about the switch.

“I’ve made my decision and I just hope people respect it,” Campbell said after signing a four-year deal at Highbury. “Obviously I know what happened to (former Arsenal and Spurs boss) George Graham and what he had to deal with.

Sol Campbell won two Premier League titles and three FA Cups with Arsenal. (John Stillwell/PA)

Campbell initially went on to make 197 appearances, scoring 11 goals, for the Gunners whilst winning the Premier League twice – including their Invincible season in 2003-04 – and three FA Cups.

He also scored in Arsenal’s 2-1 Champions League final defeat to Barcelona in 2006.