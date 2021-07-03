Euro 2020 matchday 23 – England and Ukraine collide for semi-final spot

All roads lead to Rome for England on Saturday as Gareth Southgate’s men attempt to join Italy and Spain in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Playing away from Wembley for the first time in the tournament, they will return to familiar territory on Wednesday if they can find a way past Ukraine at the Stadio Olimpico to continue their climb up the “Everest” they have set themselves.

The winners will know what lies ahead by the time they kick off at 8pm with the Czech Republic and Denmark, fuelled by their desire to succeed for stricken midfielder Christian Eriksen, meeting in Baku three hours earlier.

There, they will face another mouth-watering clash with Spain, who had to hold their nerve to beat 10-man Switzerland 3-1 on penalties after Xherdan Shaqiri had cancelled out Denis Zakaria’s early own goal.

Post of the day

Every picture tells a story… Tough on Switzerland. Well played, Spain ???#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/p1pXBSfUbr — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 2, 2021

Stat attack

15 – Including the qualifying rounds, Italy have won each of their last 15 European Championship matches – a new competition record. Belgium themselves had won 14 consecutive matches before today's defeat. Goliath. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/JOqngYjNIC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 2, 2021

Italy’s victory over Belgium extended their unbeaten run to 32 games dating back to a 1-0 Nations League defeat by Portugal in September 2018. In the process, the Azzurri also stretched their winning sequence in European Championship qualifiers and finals matches to a record 15.

Paying the penalty

Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal scores the winning penalty against Switzerland to book a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP/PA)

Injury strikes

Italy’s Leonardo Spinazzola left the field in tears after suffering a tournament-ending injury (Philipp Guelland/AP/PA)

Quote of the day