Euro 2020 matchday 23 – England and Ukraine collide for semi-final spot

UK SportPublished:

England will attempt to join Spain and Italy in the final four.

All roads lead to Rome for England on Saturday as Gareth Southgate’s men attempt to join Italy and Spain in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Playing away from Wembley for the first time in the tournament, they will return to familiar territory on Wednesday if they can find a way past Ukraine at the Stadio Olimpico to continue their climb up the “Everest” they have set themselves.

The winners will know what lies ahead by the time they kick off at 8pm with the Czech Republic and Denmark, fuelled by their desire to succeed for stricken midfielder Christian Eriksen, meeting in Baku three hours earlier.

SOCCER England UkrainePastMeetings
Ukraine v England match preview.

There, they will face another mouth-watering clash with Spain, who had to hold their nerve to beat 10-man Switzerland 3-1 on penalties after Xherdan Shaqiri had cancelled out Denis Zakaria’s early own goal.

Italy’s victory over Belgium extended their unbeaten run to 32 games dating back to a 1-0 Nations League defeat by Portugal in September 2018. In the process, the Azzurri also stretched their winning sequence in European Championship qualifiers and finals matches to a record 15.

Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal scores the winning penalty against Switzerland to book a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals
Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal scores the winning penalty against Switzerland to book a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP/PA)

Italy’s Leonardo Spinazzola left the field in tears after suffering a tournament-ending injury
Italy’s Leonardo Spinazzola left the field in tears after suffering a tournament-ending injury (Philipp Guelland/AP/PA)

SOCCER Euro 2020
Euro 2020 tournament progress.
