England’s previous semi-final appearances at major tournaments

England will face Denmark on Wednesday looking to reach their first major tournament final since 1966.
It will be the fifth time the Three Lions have played in the semi-finals of a major tournament, not including the 1968 European Championship when only four teams qualified for the finals.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how England got on in their previous last-four encounters.
England 2 Portugal 1 – 1966 World Cup semi-final (Wembley, London)
West Germany 1 England 1 (West Germany won 4-3 on pens) – 1990 World Cup semi-final (Stadio delle Alpi, Turin)
In what was England’s biggest game since winning the trophy against the same opponents 24 years previously, Bobby Robson’s men suffered the agony of a penalty shootout exit. The match finished 1-1 after extra-time, with Gary Lineker firing home a late leveller after Andreas Brehme’s deflected 60th-minute shot had looped over a back-peddling Peter Shilton. In the shootout, all of the first six takers scored with their efforts. However, Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle then missed either side of Olaf Thon’s successful effort as England, for the first time at a major tournament but not the last, tumbled out on spot-kicks.
Germany 1 England 1 (Germany won 6-5 penalties) – 1996 European Championship semi-final (Wembley, London)
Croatia 2-1 England – 2018 World Cup semi-final (Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow)