An 18-year-old waiting for A-Level results – A closer look at Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu’s dream Wimbledon debut continued as she made it through to the last 16 on Saturday.

The 18-year-old continued her fairytale week by beating world number 45 Sorana Cirstea on Court One.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Raducanu.

Educating Emma

So are A Levels happening? — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) January 4, 2021

This summer is not all about Wimbledon for Raducanu as she is awaiting results for her A-Levels. She has been combining her studies with her tennis over the last 12 months, choosing not to travel to lower-level tournaments abroad, and sat exams in maths and economics at Newstead School. Despite her intelligence, Raducanu insists she is focused on a career in tennis.

Mixed heritage

A sporting youth

Emma Raducanu started playing tennis when she was aged five (John Walton/PA)

A recent debut

18 years old.338th in the world.Into the fourth round. A star is born – and her name is @EmmaRaducanu ?#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BMzUWJltmU — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2021

It is incredible to think that Raducanu only made her first WTA Tour main draw appearance last month at the Nottingham Open. She lost 6-4 6-3 to compatriot Harriet Dart in the first round before making the quarter-finals of a lower-level tournament at the same venue the following week. That persuaded Wimbledon to offer her a wild card into the main draw and the rest is history.