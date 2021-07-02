Wimbledon day five: Andy Murray and Dan Evans take to Centre Court

Top seed Novak Djokovic will be on Court One for his match with Denis Kudla.

The home favourites are both on the main stage on day five at Wimbledon with Andy Murray and Dan Evans in action on Centre Court.

Evans gets proceedings under way for Great Britain against Sebastian Korda in the afternoon looking to progress beyond the third round for the first time.

Murray, a two-time singles’ winner at the All England Club, will then take on 10th seed Denis Shapovalov aiming to produce more drama.

It means reigning champion Novak Djokovic is downgraded to Court One for his last-64 meeting with Denis Kudla while women’s number two seed Aryna Sabalenka is in action again and 2017 winner Garbine Muguruza faces Ons Jabeur in an intriguing battle.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the fifth day of the Championships.

Order of play

Brit watch

TENNIS Wimbledon
British players in 2021 Wimbledon singles (PA Graphics)

Seed on seed action

Spaniard Garbine Muguruza claimed the Wimbledon title in 2017
Spaniard Garbine Muguruza claimed the Wimbledon title in 2017 (John Walton/PA)

Weather watch

