Wimbledon day five: Andy Murray and Dan Evans out but Novak Djokovic marches on

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon return ended with a Friday night beating by 10th seed Denis Shapovalov.

The two-time champion was playing his first singles campaign at SW19 since having a metal plate inserted into his hip, and after rolling back the years in his first two rounds, he came unstuck in the third round against the Canadian.

There was more bad news for Great Britain as Dan Evans went out, but defending champion Novak Djokovic marched on serenely.

In the women’s draw, big hitters Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Karolina Pliskova made it through, with Ons Jabeur also getting to the fourth round – for the first time – after beating Garbine Muguruza.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the events of day five.

Ons Jabeur recovered from being sick on match point to make the fourth round for the first time (Simon Bruty/AELTC Pool/PA)

Novak Djokovic is the first man to win at least 7️⃣5️⃣ matches in all four Grand Slam tournaments. ?? Australian Open: 82-8?? Roland Garros: 81-15?? Wimbledon: 75-10?? US Open: 75-12 pic.twitter.com/UE64O0lNo0 — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 2, 2021

Jabeur overcomes illness

The Tunisian was sick on match point against Garbine Muguruza (Adam Davy/PA)

Derrick Evans, also known as Mr Motivator, was in the Royal Box at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA).

Men: Dan Evans (22), Fabio Fognini (26)

Women: Garbine Muguruza (11), Elise Mertens (13)

Day six order of play

SATURDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (No.1 COURT, FROM 13.00 BST) Cirstea vs RaducanuAuger-Aliassime vs KyrgiosCilic vs Medvedev#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2021