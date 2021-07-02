Novak Djokovic marches on at Wimbledon with straight-sets win over Denis Kudla

Novak Djokovic overcame the latest bump in the road on his seemingly inexorable march towards the Wimbledon title with a straight-sets win over Denis Kudla.

The world number one extended his winning streak in grand slams to 17 matches and took another step towards a sixth Wimbledon crown, the third leg of the calendar-year grand slam, and a record-equalling 20th major title.

Djokovic can even still emulate Steffi Graf in 1988 when she won all four grand slams and gold at the Olympics – a feat yet to be repeated.

You throw everything at him, and it just comes back with interest…@DjokerNole advances to the fourth round with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7) win against Denis Kudla#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/lTy0irlrUe — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2021

Not that this was an entirely straightforward win. The 34-year-old had described his second-round victory over Kevin Anderson as “flawless”, but he did not remotely hit those heights against American qualifier Kudla, a Tour journeyman ranked 114.

Instead there was plenty of irritation; double-faults here, a long forehand there – even a couple of service breaks and a third-set tie-break to negotiate.

The unforced error count was also up significantly on the six he registered against Anderson- this time he made 28.

Novak Djokovic took the opening set (Steven Paston/PA)

He won four games in a row across the end of the first and the start of the second, and although Kudla managed to break back Djokovic quickly regained his advantage.

But Kudla began feeding off the crowd inside the Court One outpost Djokovic had been downgraded to in favour of Brits Dan Evans and Andy Murray.

He gave them a glimmer of a comeback when handed a break after Djokovic double-faulted and went 3-0 up in the third.

But at 4-2 Kudla’s unforced error count increased at the wrong time and Djokovic pulled level.

Almost unheard of back-to-back double faults from Djokovic gifted Kudla a 3-0 lead in the tie-break.

Djokovic makes it a baker's dozen ?? Top seed @DjokerNole defeats Kudla 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7) for his 13th appearance in Week 2 at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Gbrfn1hPe7 — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 2, 2021

But some trademark resolute Djokovic defence, and some poor shot choices from Kudla, saw the reigning champion through 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7).

Djokovic said: “I have to give credit to Denis for playing very well, the third set was very close. He’s a great guy and I wish him all the best.