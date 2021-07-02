Greg Inglis released by Warrington following hamstring injury

Warrington centre Greg Inglis has been released from his playing contract with the Super League club with immediate effect.

The 34-year-old former Australia Test star joined the Wolves ahead of the 2021 Super League campaign on a 12-month contract after almost two years in retirement.

However, he sustained a hamstring injury on only his third appearance for the club in May, which has been proven to be worse than the initial eight-week period on the sidelines, and Warrington have decided to call time on his playing career at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The Club can confirm that Greg Inglis has been released from his playing contract with immediate effect. Greg will take up a voluntary mentoring role for the remainder of the campaign helping our young and exciting talent to emerge.

Inglis will remain at the club on a voluntary basis as a mentor with the club’s performance and academy set-ups until the end of the season.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s come to this but the injury is worse than we originally thought,” Inglis said.

“Not too many people get the opportunity and the experience to come over here to the UK and play in Super League, especially at my age, and I want to thank Warrington for the opportunity.

“I’ve got nothing but high praise for the club. They’ve been nothing but good to me and my partner and made us feel welcome from minute one. It’s not just the team, it’s the organisation as well that’s done a lot for us.”

Greg Inglis, left, scored two tries in three appearances for Warrington (Tim Goode/PA)

“It’s testament to his character that he wishes to remain in Warrington until the end of the season to continue to support the playing group and to mentor a number of our young players.”

Inglis, a World Cup winner with Australia in 2013, missed the first month of the season as he built up his fitness before finally making his debut for the club against Hull KR on May 1, marking the occasion with a try during the 50-26 victory.