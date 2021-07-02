Euro 2020 matchday 22 – Italy and Spain set up grandstand semi-final

Lorenzo Insigne fired Italy into the Euro 2020 semi-finals as perennial favourites Belgium were once again cast in the role of bridesmaid.
The Napoli frontman’s sumptuous 44th-minute strike ultimately settled a thrilling heavyweight battle in Munich as FIFA’s number one-ranked side once again exited a major tournament without the prize they crave.
Nicolo Barella had fired Roberto Mancini’s side into a 31st-minute lead which Insigne doubled and although Romelu Lukaku’s penalty in first-half stoppage time had given the Belgians hope, they could not get themselves back on level terms as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat.
Their reward is a last-four showdown with Spain at Wembley on Tuesday, with Luis Enrique’s men having secured their passage in dramatic fashion.
The Spaniards had to endure a nerve-shredding penalty shoot-out to reach the semi-finals as keeper Yann Sommer’s heroics for 10-man Switzerland proved in vain.
The Swiss hero of the previous round, in which when they knocked out world champions France, was on top form once again during a tense 120 minutes during which he recovered from seeing team-mate Denis Zakaria deflect Jordi Alba’s eighth-minute shot past him to keep his side in it with a string of fine saves.
Xherdan Shaqiri’s second-half strike restored parity and despite Remo Freuler’s 77th-minute dismissal for a challenge on Gerard Moreno, the scoreline remained 1-1 at the end of extra time.
However, it was Switzerland who blinked in the shoot-out, missing with three of their four attempts to lose 3-1.
Italy’s victory over Belgium extended their unbeaten run to 32 games dating back to a 1-0 Nations League defeat by Portugal in September 2018. In the process, the Azzurri also stretched their winning sequence in European Championship qualifiers and finals matches to a record 15.
Germany midfielder Toni Kroos chose Friday to announce his decision to retire from international football after his country’s last-16 exit at the hands of England, in which he won his 106th cap. He said: “I would have dearly wished – and I gave everything again – that there would have been 109 internationals in the end and that this one big title, the European Championship, would have been added at the end.”