A closer look at Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine ahead of England showdown

England have travelled to Rome for their Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday.
Andriy Shevchenko’s side reached the last eight with a 2-1 extra-time victory against Sweden.
Here, the PA news agency puts the focus on Ukraine ahead of their clash with England at the Stadio Olimpico.
Form
Shevchenko’s side qualified for Euro 2020 by finishing top of their group ahead of holders Portugal, while a Nations League win at home to Spain and a 1-1 draw against world champions France in the last 12 months shows they are a capable team. Prior to their victory against Sweden, Ukraine’s only win in the group stage was a 2-1 success against North Macedonia sandwiched between defeats to Holland and Austria.