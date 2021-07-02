A closer look at Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine ahead of England showdown

Here, the PA news agency puts the focus on Ukraine ahead of their clash with England at the Stadio Olimpico.

Form

Shevchenko’s side qualified for Euro 2020 by finishing top of their group ahead of holders Portugal, while a Nations League win at home to Spain and a 1-1 draw against world champions France in the last 12 months shows they are a capable team. Prior to their victory against Sweden, Ukraine’s only win in the group stage was a 2-1 success against North Macedonia sandwiched between defeats to Holland and Austria.