A closer look at Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine ahead of England showdown

UK SportPublished:

Shevchenko’s side reached the last eight with a 2-1 extra-time victory against Sweden..

A closer look at Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine ahead of England showdown

England have travelled to Rome for their Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday.

Andriy Shevchenko’s side reached the last eight with a 2-1 extra-time victory against Sweden.

Here, the PA news agency puts the focus on Ukraine ahead of their clash with England at the Stadio Olimpico.

Form

Shevchenko’s side qualified for Euro 2020 by finishing top of their group ahead of holders Portugal, while a Nations League win at home to Spain and a 1-1 draw against world champions France in the last 12 months shows they are a capable team. Prior to their victory against Sweden, Ukraine’s only win in the group stage was a 2-1 success against North Macedonia sandwiched between defeats to Holland and Austria.

Coach

Andriy Shevchenko has guided Ukraine into the quarter-finals for the first time
Andriy Shevchenko has guided Ukraine into the quarter-finals for the first time (AP Photo/Andy Buchanan, Pool)

Tactics

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko (centre) is a key figure in the Ukraine side
Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko (centre) is a key figure in the Ukraine side (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Key men

West Ham’s Andriy Yarmolenko will hope to drive Ukraine forward
West Ham’s Andriy Yarmolenko will hope to drive Ukraine forward (Andrew Milligan/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News