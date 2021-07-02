5 talking points as British and Irish Lions prepare to face Sigma Lions

A week after dispatching Japan 28-10 in Edinburgh, the British and Irish Lions clash with the Sigma Lions in the first of five games on South African soil before the Test series begins.

Here the PA news agency examines five talking points heading into Saturday’s match in Johannesburg.

Hogg at the helm

Stuart Hogg has been named captain against the Sigma Lions (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Alun the miracle man

Could Alun Wyn Jones have a “miracle” recovery from his dislocated shoulder? (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Brains or brawn at 12?

As ever, it is the midfield selection that offers the most intriguing clues for second guessing Gatland’s plans for the Test series. Finn Russell makes his first appearance at fly-half and will form a 10-12 axis with Owen Farrell, who is clearly regarded as a strong option at inside centre despite travelling to South Africa as part of the three-strong contingent of ringmasters completed by Dan Biggar. Four years ago Gatland opted for power at inside centre in the first Test against the All Blacks, but a week later Ben Te’o made way for Farrell. The twin playmaker option is clearly still at the forefront of the Kiwi’s mind.

Back row balance

Tom Curry is the only player who has yet to be involved in either of the Lions’ opening two games (Adam Davy/PA)

Ready to roar